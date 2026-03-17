Insig AI (LON:INSG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.02 and last traded at GBX 12.05, with a volume of 70681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75.

Insig AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £15.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.27.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £11,600. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,120 shares of company stock worth $3,608,280. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

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