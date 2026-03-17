Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,205,034 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 9,777,825 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,355,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,355,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,091. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

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Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 102.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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