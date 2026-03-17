Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 and last traded at GBX 254, with a volume of 134513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.05.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Oliver Mann bought 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Also, insider Brian Small purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 per share, for a total transaction of £19,536. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 67,071 shares of company stock valued at $20,350,501. 41.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

1981 – Origins

Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup.

1980s–1990s – Early Innovation

The team created one of the UK’s first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC.

As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

Further Reading

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