Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3350 and had previously closed at $9.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dai Nippon Printing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on DNPLY
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance
Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.
DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.