Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3350 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dai Nippon Printing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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