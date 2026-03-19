Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3350 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dai Nippon Printing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNPLY

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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