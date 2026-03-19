Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8820 and last traded at $0.8820. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

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Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

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