Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,244 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 16,669 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 91,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

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Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter.

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The Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US dollar-denominated, investment grade, short-term debt securities from both domestic and foreign issuers. The fund aims for current income and capital preservation, maintaining a portfolio duration of one year or less SCUS was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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