CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.50 and last traded at GBX 49.29, with a volume of 5798355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.70.

CQS New City High Yield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.27.

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CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 74.98%.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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