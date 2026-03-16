Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,623,364 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 12,427,715 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,584,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,584,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,236,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 354,575 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 185.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,192,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 775,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 105.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 603,324 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 803,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 319,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 95,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 517,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.69. 79,044,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,661,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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