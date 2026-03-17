Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.34 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.462-1.462 EPS. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,572,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,633,000 after buying an additional 205,016 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,583,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 8,414,952 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,245 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 590,128 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

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Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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