Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRAF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

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Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Financial Services

In related news, Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $81,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,876.94. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 109.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

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