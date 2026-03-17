Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

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Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The company had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,712,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 703,727 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 443,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

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