Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8930 per share and revenue of $1.2385 billion for the quarter.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXXAF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

About Exxaro Resources

(Get Free Report)

Exxaro Resources is a South African diversified resources group primarily engaged in the mining, processing and marketing of coal. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, metallurgical and anthracite grades, which are supplied to domestic power utilities, industrial customers and export markets. Exxaro also maintains activity in renewable energy through strategic partnerships, underlining a broader commitment to sustainable energy solutions alongside its core mining operations.

Founded in 2006 through the merger of Kumba Resources’ coal division and Eyesizwe Coal, Exxaro has grown to become one of South Africa’s largest coal producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.