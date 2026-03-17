Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.63. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $693,692. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 481,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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