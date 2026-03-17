Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9%

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 858.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.