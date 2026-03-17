T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 259.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 309,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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