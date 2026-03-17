Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

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Atlanticus Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $100,031.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,089.24. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 20,442.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct?to?consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology?enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

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