PDD (PDD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $17.5716 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PDD by 720.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.87.

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PDD Company Profile

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PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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