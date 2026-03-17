Titan Machinery (TITN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share and revenue of $615.5320 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 352.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 94.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

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