KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $95.8620 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.12.

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KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership formed in 2013 to own and operate shuttle tankers under long?term charters in the offshore oil industry. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KNOP, the partnership specializes in the transportation of crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore refineries. Its fleet comprises moderne shuttle tankers equipped with dynamic positioning systems, enabling safe transfer operations in harsh weather and sea conditions.

The partnership’s vessels primarily serve fields in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, where they operate under multi?year contracts with major energy producers.

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