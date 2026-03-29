Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Accenture by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $311,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after buying an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $268,578,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,544,000 after acquiring an additional 943,371 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.62. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $187.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Accenture from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.