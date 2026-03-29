Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,327,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,772,000 after buying an additional 1,024,536 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,074,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,181,000 after acquiring an additional 941,459 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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