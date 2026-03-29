Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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