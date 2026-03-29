USA Financial Formulas Makes New $765,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.29, a P/E/G ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 492,530 shares of company stock valued at $61,476,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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