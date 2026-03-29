Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Air China had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion.

Air China Stock Down 2.2%

Air China stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Air China has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

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About Air China

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Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

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