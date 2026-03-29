Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 2,821 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $193.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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