Spacsphere Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SSACU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Spacsphere Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SSACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 18th. Spacsphere Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Spacsphere Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spacsphere Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

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Spacsphere Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

About Spacsphere Acquisition

Shares of NASDAQ:SSACU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Spacsphere Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

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Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ: SSACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose units trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker SSACU. As a blank?check company, its primary purpose is to raise capital through public markets and use those proceeds to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more privately held businesses, thereby bringing a target company public through a business combination or reverse merger.

The company’s main activities center on deal sourcing and transaction execution: evaluating potential acquisition targets, negotiating terms of a business combination, and completing the legal and regulatory steps required to consummate a merger.

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