GAP (NYSE:GAP) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 16,036 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $380,694.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,225.32. This represents a 67.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAP Stock Up 0.5%

GAP stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

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GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,399,000 after buying an additional 151,297 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 18.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 101.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 1,600,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GAP from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on GAP

About GAP

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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