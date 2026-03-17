Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,765 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 1.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $62,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 163,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,008,000 after acquiring an additional 230,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

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John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JHMM opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

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