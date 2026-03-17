Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,288 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.19% of Fair Isaac worth $66,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,304 shares of company stock worth $3,706,308. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,161.91 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,068.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,586.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.31.

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About Fair Isaac

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Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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