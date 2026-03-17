Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,670 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 12th total of 22,116 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 173.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

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Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.

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