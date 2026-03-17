DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 138,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 81,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.70.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

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DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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