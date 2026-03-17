Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $7.65. Power Assets shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

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About Power Assets

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Power Assets Holdings Limited, traded over the counter as HGKGY, is an investment holding company focused on power generation and electricity distribution businesses. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company holds a significant equity interest in The Hongkong Electric Company, serving Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Its core activities include long-term investments in regulated utility assets and the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

Beyond its flagship investment in Hong Kong, Power Assets has diversified holdings across Asia Pacific and Europe.

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