Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 467,483 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 12th total of 539,956 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 443,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RQI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 161,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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