Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448 and last traded at GBX 448, with a volume of 1210768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.

Conduit Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 443.50. The company has a market capitalization of £676.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.63.

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Insider Activity at Conduit

In related news, insider Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427, for a total value of £234,850. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conduit

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited. The outlook assigned to these ratings is positive.

Conduit Holdings Limited is the ultimate parent of Conduit Re and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

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