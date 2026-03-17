Short Interest in Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG) Drops By 13.3%

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,589 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 62,981 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polen Capital Global Growth ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Polen Capital Global Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Polen Capital Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PCGG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 38,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,540. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.04. Polen Capital Global Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (PCGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of companies that are perceived to have a sustainable competitive advantage and strong potential for above average earnings globally. PCGG was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by Polen.

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