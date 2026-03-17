Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,904 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 12th total of 34,529 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DIEM stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period.

About Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

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