UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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