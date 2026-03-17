Focus Partners Wealth Has $97.72 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 3.41% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $97,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 56,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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