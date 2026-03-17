Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,305 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 12th total of 5,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

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Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance International Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker BETRW. The company was formed to identify and acquire one or more businesses, with a focus on consumer, retail, fintech and other internet-enabled sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Better Home & Finance completed its initial public offering in May 2021, raising gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.

As a blank check company, Better Home & Finance has not yet begun commercial operations or generated revenue.

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