Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,713,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Alphabet Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Shares of GOOG opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.10 and its 200-day moving average is $291.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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