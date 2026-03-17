Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,278,515 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 1,111,261 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

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Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $244,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,637.55. This represents a 30.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.0%

BAND opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth’s solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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