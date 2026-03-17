London Co. of Virginia Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,202 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $184,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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