Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 334,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 106,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 270,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 124,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1%
IAU stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: UBS says gold could still rally roughly 20% from current levels in 2026, a strong bullish fundamental projection that can support demand for gold ETFs like IAU. Gold is still set to gain 20% above current prices in 2026 – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: State-level demand: a WSJ report notes states (example: Wyoming) are adding physical gold to reserves as a hedge against economic shocks — symbolic buyer activity that supports the narrative for sustained bullion demand. Inside an Old Newspaper Building, Wyoming Is Stashing 2,312 Ounces of Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bounce potential: WSJ reports gold “edged higher” on signs of a technical recovery after recent futures weakness — short-covering and technical buying can lift IAU flows intraday. Gold Edges Higher on Possible Technical Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-side/ESG development: Trafigura will help Venezuela’s Minerven build a responsible gold?sourcing programme — may improve long-term supply transparency but has limited near-term impact on bullion prices. Trafigura to help Venezuela’s Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategy notes: market commentators advise shifting tactics amid a gold liquidity squeeze and choppy trading — useful for traders but mixed signal for longer?term ETF investors. More than one way to ride a bull – shift tactics in gold as liquidity crunch caps rally, says Tastylive’s Vecchio
- Negative Sentiment: Rising energy/inflation worry: WSJ and FXEmpire pieces link higher energy prices and Middle East tensions to renewed inflation concerns that could delay Fed cuts — that dynamic keeps yields and the dollar firmer at times, pressuring gold and IAU. Gold Falls as Rising Energy Prices Exacerbate Inflation Worries
- Negative Sentiment: Risk?on flows and technical selling: several Kitco and FXEmpire reports say improving risk appetite and a brief liquidity crunch have driven intraday selling in gold, weighing on short-term ETF flows. Gold, silver down as risk appetite improves, crude sinks
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: FXEmpire warns that if oil stays above $100 it could delay Fed easing and keep rates/yields higher — a scenario that would be bearish for gold and IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Faces Bearish Pressure if Oil Stays Above $100
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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