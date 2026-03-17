Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 334,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 106,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 270,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 124,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1%

IAU stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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