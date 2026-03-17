Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $42.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Horiko Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.1% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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