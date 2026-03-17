NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 15.6% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.