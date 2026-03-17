Timken (NYSE:TKR) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Head to Head Contrast

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Timken and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timken 6.29% 11.52% 5.58% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Timken and Viscount Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timken 0 6 4 0 2.40 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Timken currently has a consensus target price of $94.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Viscount Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viscount Systems is more favorable than Timken.

89.1% of Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Timken shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Timken has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timken and Viscount Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timken $4.58 billion 1.50 $288.40 million $4.11 24.00 Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Viscount Systems.

Summary

Timken beats Viscount Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timken

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The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. This segment serves wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail, and other industries under the Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands. Its Industrial Motion segment offers a portfolio of engineered products comprising industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, seals, couplings, filtration systems, and industrial clutches and brakes. It also provides industrial drivetrain and bearing repairing services. This segment serves a range of industries, such as solar energy, automation, construction, agriculture and turf, passenger rail, marine, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical, and others under the Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Spinea, Des-Case, Lagersmit, Lovejoy, and PT Tech brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About Viscount Systems

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Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

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