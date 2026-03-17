Sophon Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Sophon has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sophon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sophon has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sophon

Sophon launched on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. The official message board for Sophon is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.00902459 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $5,950,435.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

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