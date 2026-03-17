Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.98.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4%

SUI stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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