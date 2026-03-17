LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 20,477 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

Comcast stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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