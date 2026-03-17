Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 4.49% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $79,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,929,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,436,000 after buying an additional 670,777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 625,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 223.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,974,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.