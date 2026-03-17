Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSUFree Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 4.49% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $79,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,929,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,436,000 after buying an additional 670,777 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 625,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 223.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,974,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.